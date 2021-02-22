 Skip to main content
Whitehall police seize over $3,000 worth of crack from Albany man during traffic stop
WHITEHALL — An Albany man was arrested on Saturday in Whitehall after police said he possessed crack cocaine worth over $3,000.

Saul Chavez, 42, of 219 South Pearl St., was a passenger in an Acura TL stopped by police on Route 4 at about 11:30 p.m. for following too closely.

Saul Chavez

Chavez

Chavez had a large bag of cocaine weighing about 29 grams and a smaller bag that weighed just over 3.1 grams, according to a news release from the Whitehall Police Department.

Seen here is the over $3,000 worth of crack that Whitehall police seized from Albany man Saul Chavez, 42, during a traffic stop on Saturday.

Chavez was charged with two felony counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was arraigned in Washington County Centralized Arraignment Court and released to appear in court at a later date. 

Ashley Bonilla

Bonilla

The driver, 38-year-old Ashley Bonilla, was found to be in possession of a crack stem in her coat inside the vehicle, as well as a crack stem in the driver’s door, police said. She also had a purple pill container, which contained a small amount of crack cocaine.

Police also discovered that her privilege to drive a car in New York was suspended.

Bonilla was issued tickets for misdemeanor counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, as well as a violation of following too closely.

Another passenger, 42-year-old Tyrone Kevin Biggs, also was charged with a violation of unlawful possession of marijuana.

Police did not list hometowns for Bonilla or Biggs in the news release.

Sgt. Ryan Pedone and Officer Damion Duffy handled the case.

