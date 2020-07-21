Whitehall Police respond to reported standoff
WHITEHALL — A large police presence was on scene in the area of South Williams Street for a reported standoff Tuesday morning.

The incident began at about 4 a.m. as Whitehall Police were seeking a suspect wanted in connection with alleged crimes in Fair Haven, Vermont, according to NewsChannel 13, The Post-Star’s news partner.

Residents in the area of South Williams Street, Elizabeth Street, Champlain Avenue and Montcalm Avenue were asked to stay in their homes, according to a Whitehall Police Department Facebook page.

The scene had been cleared at about 8 a.m. Police said more information would be forthcoming.

