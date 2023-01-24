Whitehall pair charged with felony burglary

Pair charged in Whitehall burglary

WHITEHALL — Two people from Whitehall were arrested by state police in connection with a burglary on Friday.

April L. Campeau, 44, and Joseph R. Fortin, 36, both of Whitehall, were charged with felony third-degree burglary, seven counts of felony fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, four counts of misdemeanor fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, three counts of misdemeanor seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and two counts of misdemeanor second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia.

On Friday morning, police responded to a business on county Route 9 in Whitehall that was reporting a burglary had just occurred.

Campeau and Fortin were located walking on state Route 4 in possession of property stolen from the business, police said in a news release. The investigation determined Campeau and Fortin were responsible for the burglary, police said.

In addition, the suspects were in possession of other stolen property and drugs, police said. The stolen property located during the arrest resolved three incidents of theft that occurred in Vermont, according to police.

Both suspects were transported to the state police station in Granville for processing. They were brought to Washington County Jail to await arraignment. Fortin was later sent to jail without bail, and Campeau was released on her own recognizance following arraignment.