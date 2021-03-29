Whitehall men face drug charges after traffic stop

FORT ANN — Two Whitehall men are facing drug charges after a traffic stop.

State police pulled over 22-year-old Jonathan E. Jurnak, of Whitehall, at about 1:30 a.m. on Saturday on Route 4 in Fort Ann for a series of traffic infractions.

When speaking with Jurnak, the trooper could smell the odor of marijuana from inside the vehicle. A search found a clear plastic bag containing LSD, according to a news release.

Jurnak’s passenger, 24-year-old Jarod V. Therrien, had about 14 grams of cocaine and items consistent with the weighing and packaging of controlled substances, police said.

Therrien was charged with felony counts of third-degree criminal possession of controlled substance and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance-narcotic drug. He also faces misdemeanors of criminal use of drug paraphernalia-scales and criminal use of drug paraphernalia-packaging.

Jurnak was charged with misdemeanor seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Therrien was transported to Washington County Jail to await arraignment. Jurnak was issued an appearance ticket for Fort Ann Town Court on April 21 at 10 a.m.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.