Whitehall man to get 2 to 6 years for false report, violating protection order

WHITEHALL — A Whitehall man is expected to receive 2 to 6 years in prison after admitting to falsely claiming his car was stolen and violating an order of protection.

David Downing pleaded guilty in Washington County Court on Nov. 22 to felony counts of first-degree criminal contempt and offering a false instrument for filing and a misdemeanor of second-degree criminal contempt.

Downing was arrested in July for violating an order of protection and falsely claiming his car was stolen. The charges stemmed from an incident in Whitehall in which state police said Downing pointed his headlights at a house, honked the horn and created a disturbance.

He also violated an order of protection in August.

Downing is expected two sentences of 1 to 3 years in prison, to be served consecutively, when he is sentenced on Jan. 7.

Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com

