Whitehall man sentenced to 5 years in prison for Granville burglaries

GRANVILLE — A Whitehall man was sentenced to 5 years in prison for committing a string of residential burglaries in the village of Granville.

Daniel F. Valastro, 32, was one of two men arrested on July 24 after police had received a report earlier in the day of a burglary. Valastro and an unidentified 18-year-old man had broken into two other homes in the neighborhood. They were still in the area shortly after the crimes were reported.

Valastro was on parole at the time of the incident with previous felony convictions.

In 2019, Valastro was sentenced to 2 to 4 years in prison in Saratoga County Court on a charge of aggravated criminal contempt. He admitted to pushing a woman a woman out of a first-floor room motel window in order to hide her from authorities. There was an order of protection prohibiting from having contact with her.

He was sentenced in 2016 to 2 years in prison after being convicted in Washington County Court of felony third-degree rape.

He also must serve 5 years of post-release supervision following this latest prison term.