Whitehall man sentenced to 5 1/2 years for rape

WHITEHALL — A Whitehall man was sentenced on Nov. 4 to 5 1/2 years in prison for rape.

Tristan D. McDonald, 24, pleaded guilty in Washington County Court to felony second-degree rape.

McDonald was accused of having sexual contact with a girl who was younger than 15 years old.

He told police that the two consumed an alcoholic beverage and took Xanax. He said he did not know how young she was, court documents showed.

McDonald was also sentenced to 15 years of post-release supervision.

He has a previous conviction in Washington County Court for disseminating indecent material to a minor. He served a little over two years on that charge before being released in September 2020, according to the state inmate database.