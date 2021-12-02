Whitehall man sentenced to 41 months in prison for illegally possessing guns, ammunition

ALBANY — A Whitehall man was sentenced to 41 months in federal prison on Wednesday after admitting to possessing weapons as a convicted felon.

Shane Smith, 24, was arrested on Dec. 15, 2020, after U.S. probation officers searched his home and found two rifles whose barrels were each less than 16 inches in length. They also found hundreds of rounds of ammunition, all of which were illegal for Smith to possess, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Smith was previously convicted in September 2016 for unlawfully possessing a machine gun. He was released in April 2018.

Smith must also serve two years of post-release supervision.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Probation Office for the Northern District of New York, the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.