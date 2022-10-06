 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Whitehall man sentenced to 3 years in prison for rape

WHITEHALL — A Whitehall man has been sentenced to 3 years in prison on a rape charge.

Steven A. Woodard, 28, pleaded guilty in Washington County Court on Sept. 23 to felony third-degree rape. He was arrested after police said he had sex with a person younger than 17 years old, which is too young legally to consent to sex.

Woodard also received 7 years of post-release supervision.

