Whitehall man sentenced to 2 to 6 years in prison for false report

FORT EDWARD — A Whitehall man was sentenced on Jan. 7 to 2 to 6 years in prison after admitting to falsely claiming his car was stolen and violating an order of protection.

David Downing was arrested in July. The charges stemmed from an incident in Whitehall in which state police said Downing pointed his headlights at a house, honked the horn and created a disturbance.

He also violated an order of protection in August.

Downing pleaded guilty in Washington County Court on Nov. 22 to felony counts of first-degree criminal contempt and offering a false instrument for filing and a misdemeanor of second-degree criminal contempt.

Downing received sentences of 1 to 3 years in prison on each count, which will be served consecutively.

— Post-Star staff report

