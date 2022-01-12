 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Whitehall man sentenced to 2 to 6 years in prison for false report

  • 0

FORT EDWARD — A Whitehall man was sentenced on Jan. 7 to 2 to 6 years in prison after admitting to falsely claiming his car was stolen and violating an order of protection.

David Downing was arrested in July. The charges stemmed from an incident in Whitehall in which state police said Downing pointed his headlights at a house, honked the horn and created a disturbance.

He also violated an order of protection in August.

Downing pleaded guilty in Washington County Court on Nov. 22 to felony counts of first-degree criminal contempt and offering a false instrument for filing and a misdemeanor of second-degree criminal contempt.

Downing received sentences of 1 to 3 years in prison on each count, which will be served consecutively.

— Post-Star staff report

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WH sends COVID tests to schools, backs fitted mask

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News