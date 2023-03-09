WHITEHALL — A Whitehall man was sentenced recently to 4 months in jail for possessing child pornography.
Michael F. Therrien, 34, had pleaded guilty in Washington County Court to a felony count of possession of a sexual performance by a child.
Therrien was arrested in November 2021 after police found images consistent with child sexual exploitation that he had obtained via the internet. His arrest followed an investigation stemming from a cyber tip received by the New York State Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
Therrien also received 10 years of probation when he was sentenced on Feb. 17.