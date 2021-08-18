Whitehall man receives 2 to 4 years in prison for knife threat

FORT EDWARD — A Whitehall man was sentenced in Washington County Court on Aug. 12 to 2 to 4 years in prison for threatening a person with a knife.
Jared N. Stone, 31, was arrested Feb. 23 after police responded to a Whitehall residence for a report of a domestic incident. Stone broke the victim’s cellphone and threatened the person with a knife. A child was present during the incident.
Stone pleaded guilty on July 9 to third-degree criminal possession of a weapon in satisfaction of the charges.
Michael Goot
reporter - Warren County, crime, education and politics
