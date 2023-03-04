WHITEHALL — A Whitehall man was indicted recently after police said he sexually abused a child under the age of 11.

Miles R. Stevens, 73, was arrested on Sept. 12 for allegedly having sexual contact on multiple occasions with his victim between the summer of 2021 and September 2022. Stevens also possessed a handgun for which he did not hold a permit, police said.

A Washington County grand jury on Feb. 17 handed up an indictment on felony charges of first-degree sexual abuse, criminal possession of a firearm and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Stevens also faces a misdemeanor charge of endangering the welfare of a child.

Steven’s arrest followed an investigation by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the county’s Child Protection Services.