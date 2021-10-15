 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Whitehall man indicted on child pornography charges

WHITEHALL — A Whitehall man was indicted last week on seven felony counts for allegedly possessing child pornography.

Kevin C. Smurphat, 32, was arraigned in Washington County Court on Oct. 8 on charges of possession of a sexual performance by a child.

Smurphat was arrested in November 2020 after parole officers found pornographic images on his cellphone, police said.

Smurphat was on probation for a previous arrest.

He was convicted of first-degree sexual abuse in 2010 and sentenced to 3 years in prison.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Adele - Easy On Me (Official Video)

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News