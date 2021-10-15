Whitehall man indicted on child pornography charges

WHITEHALL — A Whitehall man was indicted last week on seven felony counts for allegedly possessing child pornography.
Kevin C. Smurphat, 32, was arraigned in Washington County Court on Oct. 8 on charges of possession of a sexual performance by a child.
Smurphat was arrested in November 2020 after parole officers found pornographic images on his cellphone, police said.
Smurphat was on probation for a previous arrest.
He was convicted of first-degree sexual abuse in 2010 and sentenced to 3 years in prison.
Michael Goot
reporter - Warren County, crime, education and politics
