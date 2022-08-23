Whitehall man gets 6 years in prison for stabbing roommate

WHITEHALL — A Whitehall man was sentenced on Friday to 6 years in prison for stabbing his roommate in November.

Sergio Vasquez-Ramirez was arrested on Nov. 24 after police responded to a residence at 13 West St. in Whitehall for a report of a 39-year-old man who had been stabbed. Skenesborough EMS arrived on the scene and discovered that the victim had multiple wounds and a severe cut to his arm.

An investigation determined that the roommates were exchanging words on various topics including their countries of origin. The roommate said Mexico was a superior country to Guatemala, where Vasquez-Ramirez is from originally, according to court documents.

Vasquez-Ramirez told police that the roommate came up behind him in a menacing manner and as Vasquez-Ramirez turned around, he cut the roommate with a knife he was using to chop onions.

Vasquez-Ramirez was facing charges of second-degree attempted murder, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and first-degree assault.

He pleaded guilty in Washington County Court on July 29 to first-degree assault in satisfaction of the charges.

Vasquez-Ramirez will also serve 5 years of post-release supervision.