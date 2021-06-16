Whitehall man gets 6 months in jail for making meth

FORT EDWARD — A Whitehall man was sentenced to 6 months in Washington County Jail after admitting to making meth in a motel room.

Daniel S. Murray, 36, was arrested on Aug. 8 of last year. State police responded to what was formerly the Budget Inn — now known as Whitehall Studios — after receiving a complaint that two men living there were cooking methamphetamine.

Troopers interviewed Murray and 26-year-old David T. Duncan and found materials consistent with the manufacturing of the drug.

Both men were charged with felony counts of third-degree unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine and criminal possession of precursors of methamphetamine as well as a misdemeanor charge of second-degree criminal possession of methamphetamine manufacturing material.

Murray pleaded guilty in Washington County Court on June 11 to third-degree unlawful manufacturing of meth. He also was sentenced to 5 years of probation.

Duncan’s case is still pending.

