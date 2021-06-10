Whitehall man gets 15 years in prison for sexual abuse of girl under 11

“Not only is this an excessive punishment, it’s also punishing an innocent child who had nothing to do with any of this,” she said.

Her client will also lose his home and his business. Finan had included character references in the report.

Judge McKeighan stopped her, saying he could not consider those references.

“I have to disregard them. Each and every one of them says ‘he would never do such a thing.’” McKeighan said. “He was convicted.”

Reed asked the judge to serve his sentence under house arrest, so he would not be separated from his son.

“Please allow me to be more than two phone calls a day,” he said.

“I want to be in my son’s life. Please allow me to serve any sentence you hand down from home,” Reed said.

McKeighan said he found it “amazing” that Reed would make such a statement asking to be allowed to see his child, when he was convicted of sexually abusing a child. McKeighan noted that Reed's statement was all about him.

“You believe I should be sympathetic?” he said.