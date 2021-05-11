Whitehall man found guilty on three of four felony counts in child sexual assault case

FORT EDWARD — The Whitehall man on trial in Washington County Court for the sexual assault of a child was found guilty on Tuesday of three of the four charges, but not the top count of predatory sexual assault.

A jury convicted 35-year-old Kenneth Reed on charges of aggravated second-degree sexual abuse and two counts of first-degree sexual abuse, as well as a misdemeanor charge of endangering the welfare of a child.

The jury began deliberating on Monday at 2 p.m. and reached its decision late in the afternoon.

The verdict followed a trial that began on May 3. Reed had been arrested in September for an incident that occurred on May 30. Police said he had sexual intercourse with a child younger than 11.

The jury acquitted him on that count, but convicted him on the charges that said he touched the girl’s private parts. Reed caused a cut on her genitalia, which required her to be taken to the hospital.

Reed was acquainted with the victim.

The prosecution had presented evidence that semen was found on the girl’s underwear that contained DNA that matched the genetic profile of Reed or a male relative. Also, medical experts testified that the injury she sustained was not likely to have been caused by a fall.