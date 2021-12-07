 Skip to main content
Whitehall man facing multiple felonies

WHITEHALL — A man was arrested on Friday in connection with an incident from Nov. 3. 

Jesse J. Tyrell, 33, was arrested by Whitehall Police on Dec. 3 for an unrelated incident and subsequently turned over to New York State Police in connection with a burglary incident in Granville last month.

Tyrell has been charged with felony counts of third-degree grand larceny, second and third-degree burglary, and third-degree criminal mischief.

He is also facing misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and third-degree fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle. 

Police said Tyrell allegedly stole tools from a home in Granville on Nov. 3 and offered them back to the victim in exchange for $1,000. State Police were on the scene when the suspect arrived, causing him to speed away, hitting two vehicles on the property and leading law enforcement on a chase that concluded at the Vermont border. 

He is currently being held at the Washington County Jail. 

