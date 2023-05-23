KINGSBURY — A 39-year-old Whitehall man was arrested in Greenwich for drugs and a public health law violation.

State police said in a news release that Jesse J. Tracy, 39, was arrested on charges of felony fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and a public health law violation.

On Monday at 12:32 a.m., police stopped a vehicle on Pleasant View Drive in Kingsbury, for a vehicle and traffic stop and identified Tracy as the driver.

Further investigation discovered Tracy possessed felony-weight narcotics and another drugs.

He was arrested and transported to the state police station in Greenwich for processing. Tracy was turned over to the Washington County Jail to await arraignment.