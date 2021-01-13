Whitehall man faces federal charges for alleged possession of rifles, ammunition

ALBANY — A Whitehall man is facing federal charges after authorities say he unlawfully possessed weapons and ammunition.

Shane Smith, 24, was charged this week with possessing two short-barrel rifles and hundreds of rounds of ammunition as a felon, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The complaint alleges that Smith had two homemade AR-15-type rifles whose barrels were less than 16 inches in length, and hundreds of rounds of ammunition on Dec. 15 at his Whitehall home, authorities said.

Smith was arraigned on Wednesday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Christian F. Hummel and was ordered detained pending further proceedings.

Each count carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, and a term of post-imprisonment supervised release of up to 3 years.

This case is being investigated by the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Rick Belliss.

The announcement was made by Acting U. S. Attorney Antoinette T. Bacon; Thomas F. Relford, special agent in charge of the Albany Field Office of the FBI; and John B. DeVito, special agent in charge of the New York Field Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.