Whitehall man expected to receive 5 years of probation for knife threats

FORT EDWARD — A Whitehall man is expected to be sentenced to 5 years of probation for making threats with a knife in January.

Gerald Purdy, 51, pleaded guilty in Washington County Court on Oct. 16 to felony criminal possession of a weapon.

He was arrested on Jan. 31 after police said he went to the home of his stepdaughter and started banging on the door asking for her to come out.

He displayed a knife and threatened to stab his stepdaughter, her boyfriend and another friend if they took a step closer to him, according to court documents.

Purdy eventually left the scene and went to his house, but was tracked down by police and arrested.

He also was facing charges of criminal obstruction of breathing and menacing, but those charges were dropped as part of the plea deal.

Purdy is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 20.