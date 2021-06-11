Whitehall man expected to receive 2 years in prison for cocaine possession

FORT EDWARD — A Whitehall man has admitted to possessing cocaine during a traffic stop in March.

Jarod Therrien, 24, pleaded guilty in Washington County Court on June 4 to felony fourth-degree criminal possession of a narcotic drug.

Therrien was a passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over at about 1:30 a.m. on March 27 on Route 4 in Fort Ann for a series of traffic infractions.

The trooper smelled marijuana in the vehicle. A search found that Therrien had about 14 grams of cocaine and items consistent with the weighing and packaging of controlled substances, police said.

Therrien is expected to receive 2 years in state prison and 2 years of post-release supervision when sentenced on July 9.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.