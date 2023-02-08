WHITEHALL — A Whitehall man is expected to be sentenced to one year in jail for cooking methamphetamine.

David T. Duncan was one of two men arrested on Aug. 8, 2020 after state police responded to the Whitehall Studios for a report that two men living there were manufacturing meth.

Troopers interviewed Duncan and found materials consistent with making the drug in his room. Police obtained a search warrant and the State Police Contaminated Crime Scene Emergency Response Team seized the meth.

Duncan was indicted on felony counts of third-degree unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine and criminal possession of precursors of methamphetamine as well as a misdemeanor charge of second-degree criminal possession of methamphetamine manufacturing material.

He pleaded guilty in Washington County Court on Jan. 27 to unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine.

Duncan is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 24.

His co-defendant, Daniel S. Murray, was sentenced in June 2021 to 6 months in Washington County Jail.