Whitehall man expected to get 9 years in prison for burglary, chase

FORT EDWARD — A Whitehall man is expected to receive a sentence of 9 years in prison for multiple crimes including burglary and fleeing from police.

Jesse J. Tyrell pleaded guilty in Washington County Court on Feb. 23 to felony second-degree assault, third-degree burglary, driving while intoxicated-previous conviction and fourth-degree grand larceny.

Police said Tyrell used a crowbar to break into the front door of the Railyard Restaurant on Broadway on Sept. 14. He emptied out the change door of the cash register, lifted a 50-pound safe and took a $20 bill taped to the wall that was the first money when the business, owned by Michael Putorti, first opened.

Tyrell then used that bill to purchase cigarettes, lottery tickets and iced tea at Putorti's Market, which is owned by Putorti’s brother Fra Putorti, on Sept. 15. That same day, a Railyard employee cashed his paycheck at the market and received the $20 bill in question. Fra Putorti was able to identify Tyrell on their security system.

Tyrell then led police on a high-speed chase that ended with an accident on Hatch Hill Road, according to media reports.

Putorti was arrested a couple months later for stealing tools from a home in Granville on Nov. 3 and offering them back to the victim in exchange for $1,000. State police were on the scene when Tyrell arrived, causing him to speed away, hitting two vehicles on the property and leading law enforcement on a chase that concluded at the Vermont border.

Tyrell is also expected to receive 5 years of post-release supervision when sentenced on March 25.

