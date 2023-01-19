Whitehall man expected to get 6 months in jail for possessing child pornography

WHITEHALL — A Whitehall man is expected to be sentenced to 6 months in jail after admitting to possessing child pornography.
Michael F. Therrien, 34, pleaded guilty in Washington County Court recently to a felony count of possession of a sexual performance by a child.
Therrien was arrested in November 2021 after police found images consistent with child sexual exploitation that he had obtained via the internet. His arrest followed an investigation stemming from a cyber tip received by the New York State Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
Therrien is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 17.