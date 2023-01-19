 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Whitehall man expected to get 6 months in jail for possessing child pornography

  • 0

WHITEHALL — A Whitehall man is expected to be sentenced to 6 months in jail after admitting to possessing child pornography.

Michael F. Therrien, 34, pleaded guilty in Washington County Court recently to a felony count of possession of a sexual performance by a child.

Therrien was arrested in November 2021 after police found images consistent with child sexual exploitation that he had obtained via the internet. His arrest followed an investigation stemming from a cyber tip received by the New York State Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Therrien is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 17.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

How does a child become a shooter?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News