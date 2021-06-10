Whitehall man convicted of sexually abusing girl younger than 11 gets 15 years in prison

FORT EDWARD — The Whitehall man convicted last month of sexually abusing a child younger than 11 received the maximum sentence on Thursday of 15 years in prison.

Kenneth Reed, 35, was found guilty by a jury on May 11 on charges of aggravated second-degree sexual abuse and two counts of first-degree sexual abuse, as well as a misdemeanor charge of endangering the welfare of a child.

The trial, the first in Washington County Court since the COVID-19 pandemic, lasted a little over a week.

Reed had touched the private parts of the girl and caused a cut on her genitalia, which required her to be taken to the hospital. The incident took place on May 30. Reed was acquainted with the victim.

Reed was arrested in September after laboratory reports showed that semen found on the girl’s underwear contained DNA that matched the genetic profile of Reed or a male relative. Also, medical experts testified that the injury the girl sustained was not likely to have been caused by a fall, which is something the defense had claimed.

Reed, a local businessman, could have faced up to life in prison on the top count of predatory sexual assault against a child. The jury acquitted him on that charge, which accused him of having sexual intercourse with the girl.

Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.

