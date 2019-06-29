{{featured_button_text}}

WHITEHALL — State police Troopers charged a Whitehall man with reckless endangerment of property on Saturday.

According to police, Michael L. Ayers, 64, deposited a large quantity of moved grass onto Route 12 and  purposefully sprayed stones and gravel from his lawn mower at passing vehicles.

Troopers watched Ayers driving his riding mower into the travel lane of the roadway into the path of vehicles and then turning the blade on in order to spray the passing vehicles with stones, police said. 

Ayers is scheduled to appear in the Town of Whitehall Court on July 8, regarding the charges.

Kathleen Phalen-Tomaselli covers Washington County government and other county news and events.

