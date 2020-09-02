Whitehall man charged with predatory sexual assault against a child

WHITEHALL — A local man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly engaging in sexual intercourse with a child younger than the age of 13, the Washington County Sheriff's Office reports.

Kenneth Reed, 35, of county Route 12 faces charges of predatory sexual assault against a child, a class A felony, and endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor.

According to police, the incident occurred on May 30. After a joint investigation with the Washington County Department of Social Services Child Protective Services Unit and the Sheriff's Office, charges were brought against Reed.

Police said Reed was familiar with the victim.

The suspect faces up to life in prison if convicted, with a minimum of 10 to 20 years in prison.

Reed was arraigned in the Washington County Centralized Arraignment Court and held without bail.

The case was investigated by Investigators Danio and Diamond as well as Sgt. Buxton and Deputy Latour.