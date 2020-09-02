 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Whitehall man charged with predatory sexual assault against a child
0 comments
top story

Whitehall man charged with predatory sexual assault against a child

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

WHITEHALL — A local man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly engaging in sexual intercourse with a child younger than the age of 13, the Washington County Sheriff's Office reports.

Kenneth Reed, 35, of county Route 12 faces charges of predatory sexual assault against a child, a class A felony, and endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor. 

Kenneth Reed

Reed

According to police, the incident occurred on May 30. After a joint investigation with the Washington County Department of Social Services Child Protective Services Unit and the Sheriff's Office, charges were brought against Reed.

Police said Reed was familiar with the victim. 

The suspect faces up to life in prison if convicted, with a minimum of 10 to 20 years in prison.

Reed was arraigned in the Washington County Centralized Arraignment Court and held without bail.

The case was investigated by Investigators Danio and Diamond as well as Sgt. Buxton and Deputy Latour.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News