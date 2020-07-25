Whitehall man charged with felony DWI

WHITEHALL — A Whitehall man was arrested Thursday on a driving while intoxicated charge after State Police investigated a report of a domestic incident.

Police responded to the Budget Inn in Whitehall at about 11 p.m. for report of a domestic dispute. During the investigation, a trooper observed 35-year-old Mitchell W. Knapp pull into the parking lot and went to speak with him. The trooper could smell the odor of alcohol and observed signs of intoxication.

Knapp allegedly failed field sobriety tests and was taken into custody. At the State Police Granville barracks, Knapp provided a breath sample with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.16.

Knapp was charged with felony counts of operating a motor vehicle with a BAC greater than 0.08 and DWI-prior conviction.

He was issued an appearance ticket and is due back in Whitehall Town Court on Aug. 26 at 9 a.m.

Knapp was arrested in 2015 in Glens Falls on a DWI charge for driving into a utility pole on Dix Avenue and walking away from the scene. Knapp was heading east on the road when he crossed the center lane and struck the pole.

He was found to have a blood alcohol content of 0.20.

Knapp was sentenced to 9 months in jail in that case.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.