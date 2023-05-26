Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

WHITEHALL — A Whitehall man is facing charges following a domestic incident.

State police responded to a home in Whitehall on May 15 for a report of a physical domestic. The investigation determined that Jon Paul Therrien, 25, was involved in the incident with the victim. During the dispute, property was damaged, according to police.

Therrien fled the location before law enforcement’s arrival. He was located in a wooded area by the home with the assistance of a K-9. Therrien allegedly possessed multiple glass smoking devices containing drug residue and was taken into custody.

Therrien was charged with felony counts of aggravated family offense and fourth-degree criminal mischief, misdemeanor seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and a violation of second-degree harassment.