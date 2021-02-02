Whitehall man arrested twice in three days

KINGSBURY — A Whitehall man was arrested on Monday after police said he drove under the influence of drugs — two days after he was charged in a series of thefts.
Matthew T. Pomainville, 25, was first arrested by police on Saturday. State police stopped him on Dix Avenue in Hudson Falls just after 3 a.m. for a series of traffic violations.
Pomainville’s vehicle appeared to match the description of a suspect who had committed multiple thefts from Target in Queensbury. A search of his vehicle found multiple electronic items that were reported stolen from Target earlier in the day, according to a news release.
Police said Pomainville stole about $2,000 worth of merchandise from Target since April 2020 until his arrest. The thefts occurred on numerous dates.
Pomainville was charged with one count of fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and five counts of petit larceny — all misdemeanors.
He was issued an appearance ticket and is due back in Queensbury Town Court on March 3 at 1 p.m.
State police stopped Pomainville again on Monday after he was reportedly involved in a hit-and-run accident.
A preliminary investigation has determined that Pomainville was traveling north on Main Street in South Glens Falls when he left the road and struck a crosswalk sign off the eastern shoulder. He then backed into another vehicle and left the scene, police said.
Troopers located Pomainville a short time later in Kingsbury. While interviewing him, the trooper observed signs that he was impaired. He failed field sobriety tests and was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs.
Pomainville was charged with two felony counts of aggravated unlicensed operation and a misdemeanor of driving while ability impaired by drugs.
He was released and is due in Kingsbury Town Court on March 3 at 1 p.m. — the same time as his date in Queensbury Town Court for the thefts case.
