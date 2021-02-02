Whitehall man arrested twice in three days

KINGSBURY — A Whitehall man was arrested on Monday after police said he drove under the influence of drugs — two days after he was charged in a series of thefts.

Matthew T. Pomainville, 25, was first arrested by police on Saturday. State police stopped him on Dix Avenue in Hudson Falls just after 3 a.m. for a series of traffic violations.

Pomainville’s vehicle appeared to match the description of a suspect who had committed multiple thefts from Target in Queensbury. A search of his vehicle found multiple electronic items that were reported stolen from Target earlier in the day, according to a news release.

Police said Pomainville stole about $2,000 worth of merchandise from Target since April 2020 until his arrest. The thefts occurred on numerous dates.

Pomainville was charged with one count of fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and five counts of petit larceny — all misdemeanors.

He was issued an appearance ticket and is due back in Queensbury Town Court on March 3 at 1 p.m.

State police stopped Pomainville again on Monday after he was reportedly involved in a hit-and-run accident.