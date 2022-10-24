Whitehall man arrested on predatory sexual assault charges involving children

WHITEHALL — A 66-year-old Whitehall man has been charged with three felony counts of predatory sexual assault against children.

State Police arrested James H. Ross on Friday, according a news release issued Monday.

On Oct. 16, troopers received a complaint reporting the past sexual assault of a child under the age of 13, police said.

During the investigation, investigators said they discovered Ross sexually assaulted two other victims under the age of 13 in addition to the complainant, according to the news release.

Ross was arrested at his residence and brought to the state police station in Queensbury for processing. He was then transported to the Washington County Jail to await arraignment.

State police said additional charges are expected.

Police asked the public who may have "any information or believe you may also be a victim" to contact the state police in Queensbury at 518-583-7000 or send an email to crimetip@troopers.ny.gov.