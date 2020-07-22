Whitehall man arrested in Vermont home invasion case following standoff

WHITEHALL — A Whitehall man is facing multiple charges in two states after a 2 1/2-hour standoff at his residence on Tuesday in which he is accused of threatening to kill a police officer.

The incident stemmed from a report of a home invasion that took place Monday on Second Street in Fair Haven, Vermont.

Police said a man came into the home and threatened the resident. The homeowner believed the man had left the scene, but he barged in and assaulted the homeowner.

The suspect fled the scene, but a wallet was recovered and the homeowner identified him as 32-year-old David M. Downing. The resident was transported to Rutland Regional Medical Center to be treated for his injuries.

Downing had been served an order of protection by Whitehall Village Court Judge Robert Putorti on June 5 requiring that he stay away from the home and not to contact, harass, menace or threaten another resident of the home, police said.

At 6:30 p.m., Downing allegedly returned to the residence and forced his way inside the home, which caused the other residents to lock themselves inside a bedroom. Police said Downing then attempted to gain entry but was not successful.