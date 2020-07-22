Whitehall man arrested in Vermont home invasion case following standoff

WHITEHALL — A Whitehall man is facing multiple charges in two states after a 2 1/2-hour standoff at his residence on Tuesday in which he is accused of threatening to kill a police officer.
The incident stemmed from a report of a home invasion that took place Monday on Second Street in Fair Haven, Vermont.
Police said a man came into the home and threatened the resident. The homeowner believed the man had left the scene, but he barged in and assaulted the homeowner.
The suspect fled the scene, but a wallet was recovered and the homeowner identified him as 32-year-old David M. Downing. The resident was transported to Rutland Regional Medical Center to be treated for his injuries.
Downing had been served an order of protection by Whitehall Village Court Judge Robert Putorti on June 5 requiring that he stay away from the home and not to contact, harass, menace or threaten another resident of the home, police said.
At 6:30 p.m., Downing allegedly returned to the residence and forced his way inside the home, which caused the other residents to lock themselves inside a bedroom. Police said Downing then attempted to gain entry but was not successful.
He then allegedly went outside and took tools from the homeowner’s truck and threw the tool box through a screen door and other tools on the lawn before fleeing.
Downing then called police looking for his wallet. While on the phone call, he allegedly said he had a rifle and threatened to kill the officer.
Police then sought an arrest warrant for Downing on two counts of burglary into an occupied dwelling and charges of simple assault, unlawful mischief and violation of an abuse prevention order. Rutland Judge Robert Mello set his bail at $20,000 and ordered that he be extradited to Vermont.
Whitehall Police located Downing at his residence on South William Street at about 4:30 a.m. Tuesday and attempted to arrest him. Downing allegedly threatened to shoot the officer, which led to a standoff at his home.
His threats caused police to ask residents in the area of South Williams Street, Elizabeth Street, Champlain Avenue and Montcalm Avenue to stay in their homes.
After a brief struggle, Downing was taken into custody at 7 a.m. Tuesday. He was sent to the Washington Jail in Fort Edward pending arraignment and is awaiting extradition back to Vermont.
He is also facing charges in New York of being a fugitive from justice, resisting arrest and obstruction of governmental administration.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Granville Police, New York State Police and Vermont State Police assisted in this investigation.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.