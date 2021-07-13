Whitehall man arrested for third time in a year

WHITEHALL — A local man arrested last month for allegedly throwing incendiary devices into mailboxes is accused of violating a protection order and falsely claiming his car was stolen.

State police responded to a Whitehall residence for a report of a disturbance just after 11 p.m. on Saturday. The trooper saw a blue Subaru Impreza parked on the lawn of the home with its headlights pointed at the house. The driver was honking the horn and creating a disturbance, according to a news release from state police.

Police approached the car and the driver, later identified as 32-year-old David Downing, drove off. The trooper attempted to follow him, but he lost sight of the vehicle. Police found the empty car a short time later in a ditch. Downing had left.

An investigation determined Downing was in violation of an order of protection. The Whitehall Police Department also contacted state police to inform them that Downing had gone to the Whitehall police station to report that his car had been stolen.

Downing was charged with felony first-degree criminal contempt and misdemeanors of fourth-degree criminal mischief, obstruction of governmental administration, second-degree offering a false instrument for filing and third-degree falsely reporting an incident. He was also charged with a violation of harassment.