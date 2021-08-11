Whitehall man arrested for fourth time

WHITEHALL — A Whitehall man was arrested on Friday for the fourth time in a little over a year.

State police said David Downing, 33, contacted a victim by phone in violation of an order of protection.

Downing was charged with felony first-degree criminal contempt.

Downing was arrested last month for allegedly violating a protection order and falsely claiming his car was stolen. The charges stemmed from an incident in Whitehall in which state police said Downing pointed his headlights at a house, honked the horn and created a disturbance.

He was arrested in June for allegedly throwing incendiary devices into mailboxes.

Downing also was arrested in July 2020 after a 2 ½-hour standoff at his South Williams Street residence. The episode began in Fair Haven, Vermont, where Downing allegedly barged into a home and threatened the resident.

He is accused of threatening to kill a police officer during the standoff.

