QUEENSBURY — A Whitehall man was arrested on a charge of criminal obstruction of breathing on Feb. 6 in connection with a December domestic incident.

According to police, on Dec. 19 at 10:19 p.m., New York State Police responded to a Queensbury home for the report of a domestic dispute. Police determined James M. Blackmer, 43, got into a physical altercation with the victim and then took their cellphone to prevent them from calling 911.

He fled the home with the victim’s cellphone before police arrived. Police said he was uncooperative with the investigation and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

On Feb. 6, with the assistance of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, state police located Blackmer in a Queensbury home. He allegedly attempted to hide in the residence and resisted arrest. While being taken into custody, police found a glass smoking device containing drug residue.

Blackmer was charged with misdemeanor counts of criminal obstruction of breathing, fourth-degree criminal mischief, petit larceny, second-degree obstructing governmental administration, resisting arrest and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Blackmer was arraigned at the Warren County Centralized Arraignment Court and taken to the Warren County Jail in lieu of $2,000 cash, $4,000 bond or $8,000 partially secured bond.