Whitehall man arrested after chase into Fort Ann

WHITEHALL — A Whitehall man was arrested following a chase by state police while they were responding to a domestic dispute involving the man, according to police.

Steven R. Jones, 29, was charged with first-degree criminal contempt, a felony, and fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle and reckless driving, both misdemeanors.

Police said Jones is accused of violating an order of protection after becoming abusive toward the victim during a domestic dispute on Dec. 16.

According to police, troopers observed Jones returning to the scene and attempted to pull him over. He refused to comply, and a pursuit was initiated.

Police said troopers pursued Jones into the town of Fort Ann before terminating the chase. A short time later, patrols were notified that Jones had rolled his vehicle over, police said.

Troopers responded to the scene and found the vehicle empty off the roadway. Police said that with the help of state police aviation and K-9 units, Jones was located in a wooded area and taken into custody.

He was transported to Glens Falls Hospital for evaluation. Police said he was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Whitehall Town Court on Monday.

