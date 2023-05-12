FORT EDWARD — A Whitehall man has admitted to sexually abusing a young girl and will get 2 years in prison as part of a deal to avoid a retrial in the case.

Kenneth Reed pleaded guilty in Washington County Court on Tuesday to a felony count of first-degree attempted sexual abuse. He will receive the sentence on top of any time served, will have to serve 10 years of post-release supervision and have to register as a sex offender, according to Washington County District Attorney Tony Jordan.

Reed was sentenced in June 2021 to 15 years in prison after being convicted on felony charges of aggravated second-degree sexual abuse and first-degree sexual abuse, as well as a misdemeanor charge of endangering the welfare of a child. The verdict came after a weeklong trial.

Reed was arrested in August 2020 after authorities said he touched the private parts of the girl, who was younger than 9. Laboratory results determined that semen found on the girl‘s underwear contained DNA that matched the profile of Reed or a male relative. Authorities also testified that they believe that a cut to the victim’s private parts could not have occurred as the result of an accident or a fall.

Reed’s attorney, Jeffrey Lichtman, had challenged the conviction on the grounds that the court did not properly determine whether the child had the intelligence and capacity to understand what it means to swear an oath to tell the truth.

Jordan had said that prosecutors never intended to swear her in. She is permitted to give unsworn testimony, which she did.

However, the justices from the Appellate Division, Third Department, agreed with Lichtman that the matter of whether she had the intelligence to understand the proceedings should have been addressed in court. They reversed the decision on that technicality and sent the matter back to Washington County Court for a new trial, which was set to begin this week.

Prosecutors did not want to go through a trial again with the victim having to testify.

“Obviously, there was some challenges once you have a victim as young as ours was at the time. It ends up not an ideal result, given the trial, but given all the circumstances caused by the Appellate Division’s decision, that’s where we ended up. I think it’s the best for everybody,” Jordan said.