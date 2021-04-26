Whitehall man admits to federal weapons charges

ALBANY — A Whitehall man with a criminal record has admitted to unlawfully possessing two short-barrel rifles and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

Shane Smith, 24, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Albany on Monday to federal firearms and ammunition charges.

Smith was convicted in 2016 of unlawfully possessing a machine gun. He was released from prison on April 11, 2018, to serve a 3-year term of supervised release.

U.S. probation officers found the two rifles whose barrels were less than 16 inches in length and hundreds of rounds of ammunition during a search of his residence on Dec. 15, according to a news release.

U.S. District Judge Mae D’Agostino is scheduled to sentence Smith on Aug. 27. He faces up to 10 years in prison, a fine of up to $10,000 and up to 3 years of supervised release on the firearms conviction. On the unlawful possession of ammunition conviction, he could receive up to 10 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000 and up to 3 years of supervised release.

This case was investigated by the United States Probation Office, FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. It is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Rick Belliss.

Smith was sentenced in September 2016 to 37 months in federal prison for buying a fully automatic weapon. He told an undercover officer that he wanted to “execute” minorities. He had been frequenting a Russian social media website to buy weapons and advocated violence toward racial and religious minority groups.

