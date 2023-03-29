WHITEHALL — A Glens Falls man was arrested on March 22 for allegedly violating an order of protection.

State police stopped a vehicle in the area of state Route 4 in Whitehall for a traffic violation. The driver was identified as 40-year-old Fredrick C. Delgado. Police determined that Delgado did not have a valid driver’s license.

Upon further investigation, police learned that Delgado was in violation of an active stay-away court order protecting a passenger in the vehicle. No dispute was reported and the passenger was willingly in the vehicle.

Delgado was charged with felony first-degree criminal contempt. He was transported to Washington County Jail pending arraignment.