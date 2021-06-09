Whitehall man accused of throwing incendiary devices at mailboxes

WHITEHALL — A Whitehall man was arrested on Tuesday after police said he threw incendiary devices into two mailboxes.

David M. Downing, 32, is accused of throwing the two Molotov cocktail-style devices into the mailboxes on Hatch Hill Road. Downing knew the owners of the mailboxes and was having an ongoing dispute with them, police said.

The mailboxes caught fire. No one was injured during the incident.

Downing was charged with felony first-degree criminal mischief and misdemeanor fifth-degree arson. He was arraigned in Washington County Centralized Arraignment Court and released on his own recognizance. He is due back in court on a later date.

Downing has a criminal record. He was arrested last July after a 2 1/2–hour standoff at his residence in which he is accused of threatening to kill a police officer.

The incident started from a report of a home invasion that took place at a home in Fair Haven, Vermont. Police said a man came into the home and threatened the resident. The homeowner believed the man had left the scene, but he barged in and assaulted the homeowner.