Whitehall man accused of shooting his son, 4, with BB gun

WHITEHALL — A Whitehall man was arrested by Whitehall Police after allegedly shooting his 4-year-old son in the stomach with a rifle BB gun.

On Saturday at approximately 7:20 p.m., the Whitehall Police Department responded to 20 Potter St. for a report of a child who had been shot in the stomach by a BB gun.

Eric L. Prosser, 31, was charged with first-degree criminal contempt and second-degree assault, both felonies, and endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor, according to a news release from Whitehall Police Chief David Buxton.

Buxton has been with the department since August 2021 and said it was a one-of-a-kind call since he's joined. He said it was out of the ordinary for the area.

"It's the first person shot with a BB gun to this extent since I've started working here. It's not typical to get on scene and the pellet is still lodged in them," he said.

Officers arrived on scene, along with Skenesborough EMS, and attended to the child. The motive of the shooting is still under investigation, according to Buxton.

The 4-year-old victim was transported by Skenesborough EMS to Glens Falls Hospital and was later transported to Albany Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Prosser was sent to Washington County Jail pending arraignment in Washington County Centralized Arraignment Court.

Prosser was arrested on July 24 and charged with three counts of acting in a manner to injure a child less than the age of 17 and one count of second-degree harassment with physical contact following reports of a domestic abuse incident, according to a NYVTmedia report.