Whitehall man accused of falsely reporting a fire

WHITEHALL — State police have arrested a Whitehall man for allegedly falsely reporting a fire.

The Fort Edward 911 dispatch center received a call just after 11 p.m. on Dec. 5 reporting a fully involved structure fire. Officers were dispatched to the area of County Road 18 in Whitehall. There was no fire when they arrived.

An investigation determined that Brad M. Gordon, 38, called 911 while at the Stewart's on Poultney Street to report the fire.

Gordon was arrested at the same Stewart's on Saturday. Police said he was operating an unregistered, uninsured vehicle without a valid driver’s license.

He was charged with a felony count of second-degree falsely reporting an incident.

Gordon was processed at the state police station in Granville and released. He was due to appear at Whitehall Town Court on Wednesday.