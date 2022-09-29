White Creek woman indicted for allegedly trying to kill cops

WHITE CREEK — A White Creek woman has been indicted for her alleged role in an incident where her husband is accused of firing multiple shots at police.

Jane Jenkins, 43, is facing felony charges including two counts of first-degree attempted murder and three counts of second-degree attempted murder for the incident that took place on July 7.

State police responded to 210 Jermain Hill Lane at about 10:43 p.m. for a report of a landlord-tenant dispute.

Police said 38-year-old Matthew Parant, who rents a home on the property, got into a dispute with the property owner and got a rifle from inside his home. He then is accused of firing shots at officers and the property owner.

Parant then barricaded himself in the home as numerous law enforcement agencies responded to the scene. The State Police Crisis Negotiations Unit responded and communicated with Parant for several hours to no avail. He left his residence just before 4:30 a.m. and attempted to flee the scene in a van when he was taken into custody.

No one was injured in the incident.

Parant was arraigned in Washington County Court on Sept. 16 on felony charges including three counts of second-degree attempted murder, two counts of first-degree attempted murder and reckless endangerment. He also faces two counts of misdemeanor second-degree menacing and misdemeanor criminal mischief.

Authorities said previously that a woman on the property was not cooperative with the investigation.

Washington County District Attorney Tony Jordan said on Thursday that Jenkins is being charged as an accomplice to Parant. He would not discuss the specifics about her case.

The attempted murder counts allege that she intended to cause the death of a state police trooper, Washington County Sheriff's deputy and the landlord, court documents showed.

Jenkins denied any involvement in shooting at officers in a court filing. She alleged that the property owners had driven by that morning to take photographs and/or record her and Parant. Jenkins said the landlord had indicated they wanted to move the couple to another home on the property, so they could rent it out as an Airbnb.

Jenkins also alleged that there were issues at the property such as a leaky roof, mice and bird infestation and problems with appliances.

Jenkins denied any wrongdoing.

“I stayed in the residence the entire time. I did not participate in my husband’s conduct, (or) condone his behavior,” she wrote in a statement.

In addition to the attempted murder counts, Jenkins was also charged with a felony count of first-degree reckless endangerment and misdemeanors of second-degree menacing and fourth-degree criminal mischief.

She was arraigned in Washington County Court on Sept. 23 and is free on bond.

Jenkins’ attorney, Brian Premo, did not return a message seeking comment.