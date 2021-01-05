 Skip to main content
White Creek woman accused of welfare fraud
Kristen R. Lester

Lester

 Provided photo

WHITE CREEK — A White Creek woman was arrested because, police said, she provided false information on an application for welfare benefits.

Kristen R. Lester, 31, is accused of providing false information on a Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program application. This allowed her to receive $594 in public assistance benefits to which she was not entitled, according to a news release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Lester was charged with felony first-degree offering a false instrument for filing and misdemeanor petit larceny. She was released on an appearance ticket and is due in Fort Edward Town Court at a later date.

The arrest resulted from a joint investigation between the Sheriff’s Office and Washington County Department of Social Services Fraud Unit.

