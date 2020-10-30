White Creek man sentenced to 90 days in jail for possessing child pornography

FORT EDWARD — A White Creek man has been sentenced to 90 days in jail for possessing and sharing images of child pornography over the internet.

Larry S. Grover, 52, was sentenced on Oct. 23 in Washington County after pleading guilty to felony promoting the sexual performance of a child in September.

Grover was arrested by state police in June after police received a cyber tip and obtained a warrant to search his residence.

Grover was also placed on probation for 10 years.

