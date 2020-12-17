White Creek man receives prison sentence for possessing illegal rifle

FORT EDWARD — A White Creek man was sentenced to 1 1/2 years in state prison for possessing an illegal rifle.

Daniel Slocum, 33, was arrested back in March after troopers found him to have a semiautomatic rifle that was deemed an illegal assault weapon because of its features, as well as a magazine that holds more than seven rounds.

Slocum is barred from owning weapons because of his criminal record.

He pleaded guilty in Washington County Court in November to felony third-degree attempted criminal possession of a weapon. He also must serve 2 1/2 years of post-release supervision when his sentence concludes.

