White Creek man receives 45 days in jail for felony DWI

FORT EDWARD — A White Creek man was sentenced recently to 45 days in Warren County Jail for driving while intoxicated.

Michael J. Stefanovich was pulled over by state police on Oct. 12 on Route 22 in White Creek. When speaking with Stefanovich, the trooper could smell a strong odor of alcohol, police said. Stefanovich then failed field sobriety tests.

Stefanovich provided a breath sample with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.11%. Because he has a previous DWI conviction with the last 10 years, the charge was upgraded to a felony.

He was also charged with a felony count of aggravated unlicensed operation, as well as a misdemeanor charge of operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device, and vehicle and traffic violations.

Stefanovich pleaded guilty to the single felony DWI count in satisfaction of the charges.

Stefanovich was also sentenced to 5 years of probation.

