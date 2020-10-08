White Creek man pleads guilty to possessing child pornography

FORT EDWARD — A White Creek man has admitted to possessing and sharing images of child pornography over the internet.
Larry S. Grover, 52, pleaded guilty in Washington County Court on Sept. 18 to felony promoting the sexual performance of a child. State police arrested Grover back in June. Police obtained a warrant to search his residence after receiving a cyber tip.
Grover is expected to receive a sentence of 90 days in jail followed by 10 years of post-release supervision.
