White Creek man pleads guilty to possessing child pornography

FORT EDWARD — A White Creek man has admitted to possessing and sharing images of child pornography over the internet.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Larry S. Grover, 52, pleaded guilty in Washington County Court on Sept. 18 to felony promoting the sexual performance of a child. State police arrested Grover back in June. Police obtained a warrant to search his residence after receiving a cyber tip.

Grover is expected to receive a sentence of 90 days in jail followed by 10 years of post-release supervision.